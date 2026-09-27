Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia remain in turmoil. The departure of Portugal's Roi Pedro from the sporting director role has been followed swiftly by another administrative blow, with successor Osama Hawsawi walking away from the job after only a short spell. It is a development that raises fresh question marks over stability at the club.

The Saudi side had ended their relationship with Pedro before handing his duties to Hawsawi for the coming period. Poor results and mounting fan discontent lay behind the decision to remove the Portuguese.

Read also.. Video: a striking admission from Firas Al-Buraikan after the Amman night

Media noise had swirled around Pedro's exit, with accusations levelled at his administrative work and some contractual files. The former sporting director denied it all. He insisted in later statements that he had worked with full dedication and respect, and that his relationship with Al-Ahli ended by mutual consent.

Hawsawi submits his resignation

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Osama Hawsawi has resigned as acting sporting director at Al-Ahli only a short time after taking on the role. The surprise move has thrust the sporting management file back to the fore.

Reports suggest Hawsawi resigned amid a clash of views with the management over a number of decisions concerning the first team. "Okaz" added that the dispute also stemmed from his not being granted the full authority the job demands.

His departure hands Al-Ahli's management a fresh headache. They must now reorganise their sporting structure in a short window and find a formula that guarantees stability across the administrative and technical work in the coming phase, all the more urgent with competitions rolling on and the team crying out for clear decisions on first-team matters.