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Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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After Benfica's surprise, a third-tier team hands Nassr their first win in Portugal

Al Nassr FC
Merida
Saudi Pro League
A. Postecoglou
Saudi Arabia
Spain
Australia

"Al-Alami" begins a new phase: will it succeed?

Al-Nassr have claimed their first win of their pre-season training camp abroad, ahead of the start of the new 2026-2027 football season, at the expense of a third-division side.

A 2-0 victory over Spanish third-tier outfit Merida sealed it, the second friendly of the camp in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Mohamed Maran opened the scoring for the Saudi side in the 11th minute, before Haroune Camara added the second in the 58th.

Australian boss Ange Postecoglou named just three foreign players in his starting line-up: Brazilians Bento and Angelo, alongside French defender Mohamed Simakan. Wesley, the other Brazilian, and Iraqi Haidar Abdulkarim came on in the second half.

It marked the first win of the camp for Postecoglou's side, who suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat in their opening friendly against Benfica's reserve team.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Watching on from the stands was former Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus, who shook hands with the players and new coach Postecoglou before kick-off.

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