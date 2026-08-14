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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

After Belamri's injury: Al-Ahly swiftly completes its sixth signing

Transfers
Premier League
Al Ahly SC
Ghazl Al Mahalla
M. Abdul Nasir
Y. Belammari
Egypt
Morocco

Egyptian club Al Ahly announced the signing of Ghazl El Mahalla star Mahmoud Salah on Thursday evening.

In a statement on X, Al Ahly confirmed that the 18-year-old had joined the Red Fortress on a five-season contract.

Essam Seragedin, head of Al Ahly's contracts department, finalised all the financial and administrative procedures of the deal in full coordination with football director Wael Gomaa.

The move came quickly, coinciding with the injury to Moroccan defender Youssef Belammari, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee.

Salah becomes Al Ahly's sixth summer signing. The club had already brought in Moncef Bakrar, Sofiane Bendebka, Ali Mahmoud and Aktay Abdallah, as well as re-signing former player Akram Tawfik.

Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Premier League
Ghazl Al Mahalla crest
Ghazl Al Mahalla
GHA
Pyramids FC crest
Pyramids FC
PYR

As for Belammari's replacement, the "Youm7" website reported that Al Ahly have secured Petrojet's approval to sign left-back Tawfik Mohamed.

Tawfik Mohamed will strengthen the left flank of the Red Giant and cover for the absence of Belammari, whose contract with Al Ahly runs until the summer of 2029.

Belammari joined Al Ahly last winter, arriving from Raja Casablanca.

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