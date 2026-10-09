After another victory for Al-Nassr: Ronaldo delivers his message in his own way

Cristiano Ronaldo kept it short after Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Diriyah in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Portugal captain had found the net again, edging a step closer to the historic landmark of 1,000 career goals.

"Mission accomplished.. on to the next match," Ronaldo wrote on his social media accounts, drawing a line under this fixture and turning his focus to Al-Nassr's next test.

That strike took his tally to 980. Just 20 goals now stand between him and the 1,000 barrier, a figure he wants to reach before his professional career comes to an end.

The goal was Ronaldo's fourth in this season's Saudi League, following strikes against Al-Riyadh, Al-Taawoun and Abha as he keeps up his attacking output in Al-Nassr's push for silverware.

Al-Nassr's captain presses on towards that historic number. His supporters are waiting for the next milestones, hoping to see him pull off something exceptional in the Saudi side's colours.