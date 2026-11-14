Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ITA-FOOTBALL-RAVENNA-RONALDINHOGetty Images
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

After an 11-year absence: Ronaldinho reveals the secret behind his return from retirement

Follow GOAL on Google

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is preparing to return to the pitch through the gateway of Ravenna, after revealing two reasons behind his agreement to play an official match with the team against Forli tomorrow, Sunday, as part of Italy's third-division competition, despite having retired from football 11 years ago.

Advertisement

Ronaldinho has confirmed that his "friendship" with Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani was one of the main reasons he agreed to take on this experience, along with his hopes of achieving some shared future goals.

The Brazilian star returns to the pitch tomorrow, Sunday 15 November, lining up for Ravenna against neighbours Forlì in Italy's third division.

Andrea Mandorlini settled the debate over his star man's role. Ravenna's coach confirmed Ronaldinho would start and play around 30 minutes.

He last graced Italian football in a Milan shirt between 2008 and 2011, scoring his first Rossoneri goal in a derby against Inter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Ronaldinho said: "That was my first goal in Italy, and it was a special goal, and I certainly do not forget it, especially as people remind me of it almost every time I return to Italy."

Related Topics

Next matches
RAV

RAV

Serie C

15 Nov 2026

FOR

FOR

He added: "My time with Milan was wonderful for everyone, whether for the people who welcomed me, or the goals and memories I lived through. The goals, the training sessions, the Milanello training centre, the derby goal, my teammates, and the victories. Milan always represents a wonderful memory for me, in every respect."

Ronaldinho touched down in Italy on Friday and had dinner with his teammates last night. Today he joins them for his first training session with Ravenna.

Advertisement

The Brazilian explained: "I now want to make Ravenna's fans happy, because of the great passion they have."

He continued: "I am happy that I will be able to return to the pitch after all this long time. I like the idea of being able to make these new supporters happy, the ones who have now become my fans."

Advertisement

His last official match came in 2015, when he wore the Fluminense shirt against Goiás. His final game for Milan dates back to December 2010 against Roma.

Why agree to an official match 11 years after retirement? Ronaldinho answered: "Because of the friendship that we share with Ignazio Cipriani, the president of Ravenna, and because of the goals we want to achieve in the future."

Advertisement

He added: "I am here to take on a unique, special and different experience in my life, and I believe it will be an exceptional day for the other players too, or I hope it will be."

He concluded: "I now have the chance to do something new in football again, which makes me happy, as well as giving the fans a beautiful day, while they happily live through the start of this wonderful adventure. All I hope for is that we all spend an enjoyable day together."

Written byHussein Hamdy

Journalist specializing in world football at Kooora

I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.

After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.

My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.

I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:

  • Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
  • Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
  • Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
  • Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm
View Author Profile