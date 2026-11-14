After an 11-year absence: Ronaldinho reveals the secret behind his return from retirement

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Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is preparing to return to the pitch through the gateway of Ravenna, after revealing two reasons behind his agreement to play an official match with the team against Forli tomorrow, Sunday, as part of Italy's third-division competition, despite having retired from football 11 years ago.

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Ronaldinho has confirmed that his "friendship" with Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani was one of the main reasons he agreed to take on this experience, along with his hopes of achieving some shared future goals.

The Brazilian star returns to the pitch tomorrow, Sunday 15 November, lining up for Ravenna against neighbours Forlì in Italy's third division.

Andrea Mandorlini settled the debate over his star man's role. Ravenna's coach confirmed Ronaldinho would start and play around 30 minutes.

He last graced Italian football in a Milan shirt between 2008 and 2011, scoring his first Rossoneri goal in a derby against Inter.

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Speaking to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Ronaldinho said: "That was my first goal in Italy, and it was a special goal, and I certainly do not forget it, especially as people remind me of it almost every time I return to Italy."

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He added: "My time with Milan was wonderful for everyone, whether for the people who welcomed me, or the goals and memories I lived through. The goals, the training sessions, the Milanello training centre, the derby goal, my teammates, and the victories. Milan always represents a wonderful memory for me, in every respect."

Ronaldinho touched down in Italy on Friday and had dinner with his teammates last night. Today he joins them for his first training session with Ravenna.

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The Brazilian explained: "I now want to make Ravenna's fans happy, because of the great passion they have."

He continued: "I am happy that I will be able to return to the pitch after all this long time. I like the idea of being able to make these new supporters happy, the ones who have now become my fans."

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His last official match came in 2015, when he wore the Fluminense shirt against Goiás. His final game for Milan dates back to December 2010 against Roma.

Why agree to an official match 11 years after retirement? Ronaldinho answered: "Because of the friendship that we share with Ignazio Cipriani, the president of Ravenna, and because of the goals we want to achieve in the future."

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He added: "I am here to take on a unique, special and different experience in my life, and I believe it will be an exceptional day for the other players too, or I hope it will be."

He concluded: "I now have the chance to do something new in football again, which makes me happy, as well as giving the fans a beautiful day, while they happily live through the start of this wonderful adventure. All I hope for is that we all spend an enjoyable day together."