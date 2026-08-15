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Belgium v Senegal: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

Translated by

After a two-month absence: Mendy begins Al-Ahli's journey in the King's Cup

Al Anwar vs Al Ahli
Al Anwar
Al Ahli
King Cup
E. Mendy
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

The Senegalese goalkeeper was absent from Al-Raqi's opening matches in the Roshn League

Senegal's Édouard Mendy is fit again and ready to reclaim his place between the Al-Ahli posts as the club open their Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup campaign.

Al-Ahli travel to face Al-Anwar, who play in the Saudi First Division Yelo League, on Monday in the round of 32 of the competition.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Mendy is now available to feature, having finished the rehabilitation programme that brought him back from injury.

The Senegalese goalkeeper picked up a knee sprain on international duty against Norway, in the second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has not played since.

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King Cup
Al Anwar crest
Al Anwar
ALA
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

According to the newspaper, Mendy passed a series of fitness and physical tests over recent days. That has cleared him to rejoin team training and slot back into contention.

The 34-year-old missed the opening of Al-Ahli's Saudi Roshn League campaign, sitting out last Thursday's 1-0 win over Al-Diriyah at the Al-Awwal Park stadium.

Mendy captains the Jeddah side, having joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. Since then he has helped them lift the AFC Champions League Elite twice, as well as the Saudi Super Cup.

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