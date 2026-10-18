After a difficult night: Barcelona prepare for Paris with an unexpected decision from Flick

Barcelona are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with Hansi Flick keen to give his players enough time to recover after the gruelling return journey from Seville, which was hit by delays and disruption due to bad weather.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona's trip home from Seville turned into an ordeal after the emphatic win over Real Betis, spoiling what the squad had hoped would be a positive start to a big week.

The travelling party were meant to fly back to the Catalan capital straight after the match. Bad weather turned a routine journey into a long night of waiting and reshuffled plans.

Flick and his players eventually took off on Sunday at midday and touched down in Barcelona after two in the afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, the German scrapped the session pencilled in for eleven o'clock that morning at the Joan Gamper sports centre.

On arrival in Catalonia, the players will be put through light recovery work in the gym at the club's facilities before heading home to rest. No pitch work at all.

With fixtures piling up and the weekend's emergency still fresh, managing physical loads has never mattered more.

One proper training session. That's all Barcelona will get before Tuesday evening's eagerly awaited meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

They will hold it at the Parisian side's own stadium from half past six on Monday evening, with the first 15 minutes open to the media.

Flick has put physical condition ahead of tactical preparation despite the scale of the task waiting for his side.

Analysis of Luis Enrique's team can wait until later, at the hotel where the squad are staying.

A break after the exhaustion

Once the Barcelona party and coaching staff are back from France, the travel grind eases. Three consecutive matches follow at the Spotify Camp Nou, against Real Madrid, Alaves and Aston Villa, before the squad fly out again on Sunday 8 November to face Atletico Madrid in the twelfth round of the Spanish league in the 2026-2027 season.

From Turkey to Paris, by way of Seville, aircraft problems have stacked up on Barcelona and left recent days brutally tiring for the Catalans.

On the pitch, though, they keep dismantling opponents by a clear margin and without mercy.

Tuesday brings their biggest test yet, a trip to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

The result will not affect either side's standing at this stage, but it will tell us plenty about whether this Barcelona team can genuinely compete for the Champions League title.



