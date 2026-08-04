Saudi club Al-Diriyah have become the latest side keen to sign Al-Hilal winger Malcom during the current summer transfer window.

The Brazilian's name has been linked with numerous clubs of late, whether in Qatar, the UAE or even back in Brazil, with Al-Hilal keen to part ways with him before the start of the new season.

According to reliable Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, have offered to take Malcom on loan until the end of next season.









Al-Hilal have no objection to Malcom leaving, Longari explained in a post on his personal X account, but the Brazilian himself has yet to give his approval to the move.

Overcrowded with foreign players before the start of the new season, especially after signing Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, Al-Hilal are now obliged to offload some of these stars.

Malcom has been one of the club's most prominent players over the past three seasons, since arriving from Russia's Zenit in 2023. He shone in particular during his first campaign, when "the Boss" claimed the league title unbeaten.

Across those three years, the Brazilian helped the team to one Saudi league crown, two King's Cup titles and two Saudi Super Cup titles.