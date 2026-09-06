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Hull City v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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After 3 rounds: Hull City outperforms all Premier League clubs

Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea
Premier League
Hull City
England

A major achievement for the newly promoted side to the Premier League

Newly-promoted Hull City are outperforming every club in the Premier League after three rounds of the season.

They stand alone as the only side yet to concede a single goal in their opening three matches.

Arsenal had shared that record until Chelsea breached it in the London derby, though the Gunners still ran out 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium in the standout fixture of the third round.

Wins over Manchester United (2-0) and Coventry City (1-0) followed by a goalless draw against Aston Villa have earned Hull 7 points and third place in the table.

Manchester City sit top on 9 points, level with Arsenal. The pair are the only two teams to have won all three of their opening games.

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