After 20 years! Real superstar Kylian Mbappe is apparently making a surprising move

French Ligue 1 insider Thibaud Vezirian reports that Mbappe, who has so far been with Nike, will soon join an "unexpected brand", although the company is not named in the report. He says there are no plans for a partnership with another sportswear giant such as Adidas, Puma or Under Armour. All three had previously been interested in a deal with the 27-year-old France striker.

"The football star will play a part in helping the brand celebrate a triumphant entry into the world of football with high-quality football boots," claims Vezirian. "Kylian Mbappe will undoubtedly benefit from his brand and a stake in the company." The deal is reportedly close to being completed.

L'Equipe, RMC and Le Parisien also recently reported that the partnership with Nike is ending. Mbappe has worked with Nike since he was eight years old, in other words for around 20 years. Most recently, the sponsorship is said to have earned him around €14 million a year. The contract allegedly expired at the end of June, but was extended until the end of July because of his participation in the World Cup with the France national team.

Real Madrid start the new season on 22 August

Only recently, Mbappe received his own signature boots from Nike, with a design said to symbolise his connection to the streets of his home city, Paris.

Meanwhile, his club Real Madrid have been with Adidas for many years. Mbappe's contract with Los Blancos runs until 2029. After a disappointing season without a major title, Mbappe wants to bounce back in the coming campaign. Real strengthened their squad with several high-profile new signings such as Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate. Their first league match takes place on 22 August against Espanyol Barcelona, when Mbappe will in all likelihood already be wearing his new boots.