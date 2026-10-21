Nico Paz has written himself into Champions League history. The Como star became the youngest Argentine to contribute to three goals in a single game in the competition since compatriot Lionel Messi back in April 2009, producing a stunning display as Como thrashed visitors Manchester United 4-1 on Wednesday evening in the third round.

Two goals and an assist told the story of his night. Paz opened the scoring inside the second minute, then teed up team-mate Anastasios Douvikas for the second in the 49th, before netting Como's third himself in the 57th.

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According to statistics network "Opta", Paz pulled off the feat aged 22 years and 43 days, making him the youngest Argentine to contribute to three goals in a single Champions League match since Messi, who was 21 when he did the same against Bayern Munich in the 4-0 win of April 2009.

At 22, Paz ranks among the brightest rising talents in Argentine football. His performances for Como have turned heads, built on sharp technical skills and a knack for creating chances and scoring from outside the box.

His future with the national team is now a growing talking point. Many see him as one of the standout names for the years ahead following the retirement of legend Lionel Messi from international football, with Paz among the leading candidates to inherit the number "10" once worn by "the Flea".

The former Real Madrid man had already set up a goal for Messi during Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia in October 2024, at the start of his international career. The Inter Miami star praised his talent and his reading of the game.



