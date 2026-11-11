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Germany's Marc-André ter Stegen has broken his silence on his future with Barcelona, opening the door to a possible return to the Catalan club after the end of his loan spell at the Netherlands' Ajax, without settling his stance on his next move.

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The goalkeeper also revealed that he and head coach Hansi Flick haven't been in contact recently, deepening the mystery around his relationship with the club where he spent 12 years.

Speaking to the German newspaper "Sport Bild", quoted by the Spanish newspaper Sport, Ter Stegen discussed his ties to Barcelona: "I played at Barcelona for 12 years, and my relationship with the club is close. We are now only in November, so I cannot really determine what will happen in the summer." His contract with the Catalan club runs until June 2028, which keeps a return firmly on the table.

The 34-year-old left every possibility open. His current spell with Ajax has handed him a chance to rediscover regular football and force his way back into the national team after a torrid period at Barcelona. His admission that he hasn't spoken to Flick lately, though, raises questions about where both parties stand, and whether either side wants to resume the partnership next season.

Klopp's trust gives him a new boost

On the national team front, Ter Stegen spoke warmly about his relationship with head coach Jürgen Klopp, who has backed him publicly since taking charge. That support, he feels, means a lot at this stage of his career. "It is absolutely wonderful to feel that they are placing this trust in me," the goalkeeper said. "And it proves that when I am at full readiness, I can offer a lot to the team."

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Even so, Ter Stegen doesn't see his current standing as a guarantee of a starting place at Euro 2028. He treats his international future with caution, wary after the injuries that have plagued his career in recent years and cost him a place at the 2026 World Cup. Reclaiming his spot, he knows, means staying sharp and proving he can compete, with nothing taken for granted.

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He also turned to the rough patch Germany are enduring, admitting that recent results and performances have fallen short, and that the clamour for sweeping changes and a chance for young players is growing fast.

"We have not recently gone through the best of times with the German national team," he said. "There are many who quickly demand the involvement of new players, and giving the chance to all the young players. In principle, I see this as a good and correct thing." Fresh blood, he stressed, doesn't mean casting experience aside: "But difficult times will also come, and then experience will be important," especially at major tournaments that demand composure under pressure in complex situations.

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Ter Stegen's situation at Barcelona unravelled after his knee injury and the arrival of Joan García, who nailed down the number one spot under Flick. The German joined Girona on loan in January 2026 but managed just two matches before the injury struck, then moved to Ajax last August on loan until June 2027.

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