adidas rewinds to 90's with stunning World Cup 2026 goalkeeper kits

As the world descends upon North America for the 2026 World Cup, all eyes are naturally on the generational talents, the high-tech match balls, and the vibrant outfield threads. But this summer, the men between the sticks are getting a serious upgrade.

adidas has officially unveiled its global goalkeeper kit lineup for the tournament, balancing a massive dose of mid-90s nostalgia with cutting-edge performance tech. If you remember the iconic, chaotic templates of the 1994 World Cup, you’re going to love what the Three Stripes have cooked up, even if they've dialled down the madness just a touch for the modern era.

The new template features a subtle, geometric, tonal pattern running down the centre of the chest of the shirt. It blocks out solid, minimalist colourways across the shoulders, sleeves, and sides, bridging the gap between retro graphic-heavy design and modern minimalism.

adidas

In a brilliant move for the alternate keeper strips, adidas is utilising the iconic Trefoil logo, tying the kits directly to the brand's classic lifestyle heritage, while the primary strips sport the sleek, modern three-stripe performance branding.

Some of the kit highlights include Argentina's, which draws direct inspiration from the nation’s 1990 and 1993 goalkeeper kits. Reimagined through a modern lens, the design features a dominant black base, brought to life with geometric triangle elements. Bright pops of blue and pink gradients emerge across the lower jersey and shorts.

adidas

Co-hosts Mexico's primary goalkeeper kit includes an abstract interpretation of the MX letters, blending to celebrate and reflect Mexican culture through a bold and expressive design language. For the Mexico away goalkeeper jersey, the focus is on introducing a fresh colour expression while maintaining a strong national identity.

Inspired by the expressive aesthetics seen in 1990s Japanese fashion, the home jersey design fuses retro energy with deep-rooted Japanese cultural symbolism. The result is a striking visual identity that celebrates the fearless creativity traditionally associated with the goalkeeper position, while reflecting the nation’s rich heritage through a modern, performance-driven lens.

adidas

For the Germany home goalkeeper jersey, a green base is introduced, drawing inspiration from past adidas Germany goalkeeper kits. The graphic direction is built around diamond shapes, creating a visual link that connects the home and away outfield kits to the goalkeeper range, ensuring a cohesive federation identity across all on-pitch looks.

Shop: adidas x World Cup 2026 goalkeeper kits

The adidas goalkeeper kits for the 2026 World Cup are available to buy online at adidas.







