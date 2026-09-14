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FBL-ESP-LIGA-LEVANTE-BARCELONAAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Ademi's wife takes aim at Real Madrid with a surprise message

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
K. Adeyemi
Y. Diomande
Spain
Germany
Côte d’Ivoire

A winning deal for Barcelona

Karim Adeyemi has made a superb start to the season with Barcelona, the 24-year-old German proving to be one of the club's most important signings from last summer's window.

 Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund around 20 million euros. That looks a very good piece of business.

After his standout display against Levante, Adeyemi's wife left a comment on his Instagram account that quickly went viral.

 She first wrote: "Well done, Karim", then added: "140 million".

According to "AS", the comment spread far and wide because it matches the fee Real Madrid paid for Yan Diomande.

Followers read it as a clear dig at the most expensive deal in Real Madrid's history.

 Diomande is now facing heavy criticism for his poor form at Real Madrid, despite arriving as the costliest signing the Royal club have ever made.

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