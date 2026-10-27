Actions not words: Chinese television responds to Mbappé's apology

China Media Group, the parent company of China's CCTV channel, have responded through an official spokesperson after Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe publicly apologised for his comments about the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

State broadcaster CCTV had pulled its broadcasts of Spanish La Liga matches, along with any fixture featuring Mbappe, over his recent remarks.

The spokesperson said they had reviewed the information relating to the Real Madrid player's comments, a matter that continues to provoke strong reactions across China, according to Foot Mercato.Foot Mercato.

Mbappe published his apology on Monday. "During an interview I gave recently, I commented on a picture of myself, but my comment was not appropriate, and I now realise that it hurt the feelings of many people in China and of Chinese communities around the world."

"I apologise to everyone my words caused distress to, as that was never my intention at all," he added. "I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret."

A China Media Group representative confirmed they had reviewed the relevant information. Words matter, they stressed, but actions matter no less, and they voiced their hope that the Spanish La Liga association, Real Madrid and Mbappe himself would learn from the experience, offer sincere apologies and correct their previous mistakes, according to the official statement carried by Chinese news agency Dongqiudi.











