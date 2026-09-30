Achieving something priceless: Diomande piles pressure on Mourinho and threatens Vinicius's throne

Yan Diomande, the Ivorian recently added to Real Madrid's ranks, looks set to pile the pressure on Brazilian teammate Vinicius Junior. Both favour the left wing.

Diomande can adapt to the right, but he's at his best cutting in from the left. He proved it yesterday, delivering a brilliant display for Ivory Coast against Somalia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Diomande's performance sharpens a question plenty are now asking: should Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, drop Vinicius to the bench and hand Diomande the left-wing berth?

Granted, Ivory Coast weren't up against top-class opposition. But Somalia sat deep in a compact defence, exactly the kind of test a winger like Diomande relishes, and his performance earned the praise.

Diomande completed five of six dribbles, took three shots and carved out three more chances for teammates with his passing. He didn't score or assist. Yet he managed something priceless in matches like these: creating chances.





Under pressure, he drove into the space behind. Given room, he beat his man. And whenever he took possession, something usually happened, and the play improved.

All of this stands in stark contrast to recent showings from an ineffective Vinicius, whether for Real Madrid or Brazil, according to the Catalan newspaper.

Diomande, it seems, backs himself. He doesn't need a long bedding-in period or much hesitation to shine, provided Mourinho gives him regular minutes.

Vinicius is a wonderful footballer and he's proven it on the pitch. But a long time has passed since his last real peak, and in football's fast-moving world it feels increasingly natural to picture Vinicius as a Real Madrid substitute.