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AC Milan have set their sights on Virgil Van Dijk. Reports from Sportitalia confirm their interest. The Liverpool centre-back and Netherlands captain is a genuine target for summer 2027, when much could change at Milan, particularly in defence.

Van Dijk arrived at Anfield from Southampton in January 2018 for £75 million, equivalent to more than €80 million. Milan see the former Groningen and Celtic player as an experienced figure who could take the team to the next level, particularly through his leadership. But several things would have to fall into place for him to join.

First, he would have to leave Liverpool, for whom he has played 386 matches and scored 36 goals across all competitions. His contract is the subject of considerable debate, both inside and outside the club: van Dijk’s deal expires on 30 June 2027 and he is negotiating a renewal. As things stand, he wants to stay in the city of the Beatles: "I feel good at the moment," the 1991-born Breda native said from the Netherlands camp. "Let’s see what happens. I’m not panicking. I want to keep doing what I’ve always done."

Liverpool have yet to make a decision. Talks continue over the length of a new deal and his salary. The Reds are offering a one-year extension until 2028, with an option for a further year. They are prepared to pay considerably less than his current salary of around £21 million gross, equivalent to more than €13 million net.

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According to reports in England, the former Southampton leader wants a contract until 2029 and is unwilling to accept too large a pay cut. AC Milan are watching for now. They have expressed their interest to the player's representatives but know the Dutchman's priorities. If he does not reach an agreement with Liverpool, they will make a move and put an offer in writing. Even at 35 (36 next summer), van Dijk could be an asset. Cardinale, Ibrahimovic, perhaps the number one fan of the Reds' number 4, and Amorim are convinced.

Van Dijk is not the only option to strengthen the defence. AC Milan will try to sign Gonçalo Inacio in January. Sporting Lisbon have opened the door to selling the Portuguese centre-back, with a starting price of around 40 million. Inacio has the same agents as Amorim, and they have excellent relations with AC Milan and fairly regular contact.