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Rafa Leao Milan 2:1Getty

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AC Milan, Nkunku returns to training with the group: first training session for Leao and Goncalo Ramos

AC Milan

Christopher Nkunku returned to group training this morning after the bruise that forced him to pull out against Celtic

Christopher Nkunku returned to group training this morning in Perth after missing the friendly against Celtic with a physical issue, following a knock that caused a slight muscle problem. It's good news for Ruben Amorim, who wants to lean heavily on the Frenchman in his first season with AC Milan.

Rafael Leao and Goncalo Ramos completed an individual training session today at the "Sam Kerr" training ground in Perth, Australia. Mario Gila again trained on a personalised programme after the muscle problem he picked up in the latest friendly against Celtic.


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