AC Milan set to steal transfer mastermind in massive €4m boardroom swoop

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AC Milan are rapidly closing in on the appointment of Markus Krosche as their new head of football in a deal requiring a €4 million compensation fee. The German executive plans to completely overhaul the club's sporting structure alongside his trusted collaborator Timmo Hardung.

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Milan close on major boardroom addition

Milan are on the verge of completing a major boardroom acquisition to reshape their hierarchy. Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the Italian club are extremely close to reaching an agreement for Krosche.

The highly-rated German executive is being lined up to take over as Milan's new head of football. However, pushing the deal over the line will require a significant financial commitment from the club's ownership.

Krosche currently remains under contract with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. As a result, Milan will need to pay a compensation fee in the region of €4 million to formally secure his services.

A proven track record in the market

Krosche has built a formidable reputation across European football for his exceptionally sharp eye in the transfer market. His successful tenure in Germany has been consistently defined by spectacular player trading and generating massive profits.

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The sporting director oversaw the highly lucrative departures of Randal Kolo Muani and Willian Pacho, bringing enormous transfer fees into Frankfurt. He also played a vital role in the successful recruitment and rapid development of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush.

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Milan are desperate to tap into this proven expertise. The club hierarchy wants a strong figurehead capable of mastering both global player recruitment and high-value outbound sales.

Building a brand new sporting structure

Krosche does not intend to arrive at San Siro alone to undertake this massive project. The German executive is reportedly determined to bring his loyal collaborator Hardung with him to Italy.

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The duo have already established a highly effective working relationship during their time together at Frankfurt. Their potential reunion in Milan signals a clear desire to implement a unified and thoroughly tested recruitment strategy.

The ultimate goal behind these appointments is to completely rebuild the sporting organisation at Milan. The club believes a robust and aligned management team is absolutely essential for long-term domestic and European sustainability.

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Finalising the required compensation agreement

The immediate priority for Milan is formally finalising the compensation package with Frankfurt. Once the €4m exit fee is officially agreed between the two clubs, Krösche can finally begin his crucial work in Italy. His arrival will undoubtedly spark a busy period of strategic planning ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.