AC Milan, hear Behrami out: “Camarda’s path so far has been completely wrong”

In the DAZN studio, Behrami questions how AC Milan are using Camarda: "I don’t understand the training argument: it gives you nothing! The problem starts with the fact that he is already on a high-value contract, so if we want to look at Dutch or Belgian clubs, they already struggle to pay. Besides, they are clubs that want a return (financial, editor’s note) if they give an 18-year-old playing time. That is where the problems start for many young players: they make 10 appearances for AC Milan, immediately get a very high-value contract, and then who takes them? If you don’t have strong links, and the club currently doesn’t even have a director who can build relationships with other clubs, where exactly can youngsters like this develop? So far, the path has been completely wrong for the boy, and in the few times he has played, I can’t see any development, not in his personality, body positioning, technique or tactics. Because, as Massimo says, he needs to have 30-40 games under his belt before coming to AC Milan."