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AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic appeared on the Serbian podcast SS Calcio and discussed his former coach Sérgio Conceição. Pavlovic describes the Portuguese coach’s methods as ‘Hitler-like’.

Since joining Milan in the summer of 2024, the 25-year-old Pavlovic has worked under four coaches: Paulo Fonseca, Conceição, Massimiliano Allegri and his current coach, Rúben Amorim.

Milan appointed Conceição at the end of 2024. He began by winning the Supercoppa, but lasted no longer than six months before Allegri replaced him.

"Conceição banned Nutella and we’ve never been allowed to have it since," Pavlovic says of Conceição’s time in charge. "He’s a nice man, I like him, but his methods were harsh. Hitler-like."

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"We travelled to an away match and split up at the hotel. The players stayed together; everyone else stayed outside. Knee pads and elbow pads were compulsory in training. Whether it was freezing cold or 35 degrees, they had to be worn."

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"Three days before a match, some players went to a concert until 11pm. He had assistants, or spies, who reported to him, and he made such a fuss about it that none of those five or six players were allowed on the pitch in the next match."

"He was 40 minutes late for his first meeting as Milan coach," Pavlovic says, giving a third example of Conceição’s ‘methods’. "All the players and staff were waiting for him. He was in his office. He wanted to make it clear to everyone who was boss. He did it deliberately."

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Pavlovic speaks more favourably of his time under Allegri, who failed to guide Milan into the Champions League last season. "I’ve made the most progress under him since arriving in Italy."

"As a defender, I have good pace, strength and the ability to bring the ball out of defence. I can also get forward and score, but the tactical side has always been my weak point," Pavlovic said.