Hany Abo Rida, chairman of the Egyptian Football Association, said his relationship with Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan goes back years, to the days when Hassan was playing for the national team.

Speaking on the programme "Al-Soura" on the "Al-Nahar" channel with media presenter Lamis El-Hadidi, Abo Rida revealed that Hassan had felt hurt at first because he had wanted to be called up to the national team sooner. He is a good man, the chairman stressed, enthusiastic about his work, hardworking, devoted to the national team's cause and always ready to listen to those around him.

Bringing out the best version of Hossam Hassan is something Abo Rida claims credit for, describing a coach who handles matters with real calm. Hassan, he explained, had featured among the Football Association's shortlists for the top job throughout the years.

Praise also went to the technical staff led by the twins Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan. Hossam brings wonderful tactical detail and distinguished work rather than leaning on passion alone, while Ibrahim enforces discipline in the camps.

He added: "If it were only about enthusiasm, I would have brought in a singer to fire up the players' enthusiasm and not a coach like Hossam, who possesses wonderful technical abilities and important tactical aspects."

On the renewal of Hassan's contract, he made clear the decision had been taken before the Argentina match in the round of 16 of the World Cup. A committee was formed to finalise the terms, which remain confidential and off limits to the media.