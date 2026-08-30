"A wonderful opportunity": timeline revealed for Jesus's move to Barcelona

A press report on Sunday revealed the expected timeline for Barcelona to complete the signing of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, the Arsenal star.

Jesus, 29, becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer, following Gordon, Adeyemi, Rodri, Cancelo and Livakovic.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Brazilian striker will sign a two-year contract with the option of a third, and the Catalan club will pay Arsenal 10 million euros for his signature.

He touches down in Barcelona on Monday, arriving at the private aviation terminal around four o'clock in the afternoon Spanish time to undergo the necessary medical examination.

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Once he puts pen to paper, the Brazil international will be officially presented on Tuesday. Barcelona play Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday (9:30 pm) in the third round of the Spanish league.

Jesus arrives as a golden opportunity for Barcelona. The Blaugrana can finally fill the void of an out-and-out striker, a gap Hansi Flick flagged at the end of last season and one Deco, the sporting director, raised again on 19 August after the Joan Gamper match against Al Ahly of Egypt.

Gabriel Jesus can plug the hole left by a striker like Robert Lewandowski, adding another option to a Barcelona attack that was overhauled this season with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi and the departures of Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

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