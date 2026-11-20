The Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced the appointment of Adrián Cordero as referee for the match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, scheduled for Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga, a fixture in which the Madrid side will be seeking a positive result.
José Antonio López will be on VAR duty, reviewing contentious incidents and stepping in when necessary, in line with the approved protocol.
Cordero knows both clubs well. He has taken charge of Real Madrid and Celta Vigo games in La Liga before, with mixed results for each side.
He has officiated 5 Real Madrid matches in La Liga, and the Madrid side have won 3, drawn one and lost one. It's a relatively positive return. On its own, though, it's no decisive pointer to what might unfold at the Santiago Bernabéu this time.
His last Real Madrid game came last season, when they hosted Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu and won 1-0. Those three points extended their positive run under the Spanish referee, and now he's back for the visit of Celta Vigo.
Celta's record with Cordero is more mixed. He has refereed 11 of their La Liga matches, and the Galician side have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 3. That's a fairly even spread compared with Real Madrid, who have lost only one of the 5 games he has taken charge of for them.
His most recent Celta Vigo game also came last season, when the Galician side lost 3-2 to Levante in a game that produced 5 goals. That remains his latest outing with the club ahead of a Real Madrid fixture that matters to both sides in the league standings.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”