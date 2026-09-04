A weapon that never stops: a stunning record awaits Savic against Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal midfielder Sergej Savic-Savic is enjoying one of his finest starts since joining "the Boss". The Serbian has found the net in each of his first three matches this season, and now stands on the brink of history when Al-Hilal face Al-Shabab on Friday evening in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

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Three consecutive matches, three goals. It is his best scoring start in an Al-Hilal shirt, and one more strike would take him to four games running on the scoresheet. Such a run would underline the sharp attacking form the player is currently enjoying.

Another reason makes Savic a strong candidate to score in the upcoming clash. Al-Shabab are the club whose net the Serbian has found most often since arriving on Saudi pitches, with four goals against them in previous meetings.

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That record hands him a significant psychological edge ahead of the derby. Savic has become one of the key figures in Al-Hilal's attacking system, and he refuses to settle for a role in midfield. He constantly drifts into the penalty area, exploiting his height, his physical build and his ability to deal with crosses and set pieces.

Al-Hilal's last outing against Al-Ahli ranks among his best in the shirt. Savic played a major part in "the Boss's" 3-0 win, striking early to put his side ahead after just nine minutes.