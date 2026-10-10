A wall that does not fall easily: Barcelona face an exceptional challenge at the Camp Nou

Barcelona's attacking football against Getafe's defensive grit and reliance on long balls: tonight's clash carries a clear tactical battle. Two goalkeepers lead it, Joan Garcia and David Soria. The Catalans will look to impose their rhythm on a stubborn opponent whose defence is hard to break down.

Hansi Flick has sounded the alarm ahead of this evening's visit to the Spotify Camp Nou. The coach stressed that navigating October's challenges will not come easy, especially with Raphinha missing from his squad.

Both sides have conceded exactly 7 goals, yet the goalkeepers' numbers tell a very different story about how each team plays, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Soria has attempted 191 long passes, more than any other player in La Liga. Garcia's tally sits at just 31, placing him 37th in the same ranking.

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That gap sums up two philosophies. Getafe lump it direct and launch long balls towards their forwards. Barcelona build from the back, keep the ball and go long only when they have to.

Garcia comfortably outstrips his counterpart for passing accuracy, 87% against Soria's 50%. The Getafe man leads elsewhere, though, keeping out 23 shots to Garcia's 11. Soria's save percentage reaches 77%, against 69% for the Barcelona keeper.

Barcelona expect to welcome Garcia back after his recovery from the knee injury that sidelined him against Sevilla and ruled him out over the international break. He returns to guard his side's goal in a fresh test against Getafe.

Soria, too, keeps writing his name into La Liga's record books. He has reached 197 consecutive starts and will make it 198 in this remarkable run against Barcelona.

His streak began on 13 August 2021 against Valencia at the Mestalla. He has not lost his starting place since, surviving a procession of coaches that includes Michel, Quique Sanchez Flores and Jose Bordalas.

Five years on, Soria is still first choice. It speaks volumes about the trust his technical staff place in him, and it hands the Camp Nou clash an added dimension: one goalkeeper whose team thrives on solidity and direct play, and another who is part of a Barcelona system built on possession and playing out from the back.