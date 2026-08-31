Beşiktaş are among the clubs most interested in signing Marc Casadó, the Barcelona star who is currently out of manager Hansi Flick's plans and is therefore looking for a new destination.

According to Sport newspaper, citing the Turkish website Sozcu, Beşiktaş want to sign Casadó on loan with an option to buy permanently.

The Turkish side are racing to land a midfielder before the window shuts, and have earmarked Celta Vigo's Ilaix Moriba and Benfica's Richard Ríos as alternatives. But Casadó tops the list.

Barcelona, by contrast, would rather bank a fee. At 22, he still has a long future ahead of him, and the club may accept a formula similar to the one they used with Héctor Fort: selling 50 or 60% of the player's rights while keeping control over him.

His international breakthrough with the senior Spain national team, though, pushes his value well above that of Fort, who joined Real Sociedad for 8.5 million euros.

Casadó is under contract with Barcelona until 2028. He trained away from the group for most of the summer, choosing to wait until his agent Jorge Mendes could find him the best possible offer, especially on the sporting side.

A move to the Turkish league does not appeal to him. It sits outside Europe's elite competitions, so he is holding out for something stronger from a sporting standpoint.

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