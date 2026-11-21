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Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about the outlines of the club's sporting project and its future during his visit to New York in the United States, setting out the team's objectives for the current season and his position on German coach Hansi Flick, as well as his views on a number of the squad's stars, led by Lamine Yamal, and the club's plans for the transfer market.

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Laporta was speaking to the "TUDN" network in an interview reported by "Sport". He was in New York to unveil the third memorial to the legendary Johan Cruyff in Riverside Park and to hold a series of strategic meetings.

Champions League and La Liga

Laporta is confident the team can keep competing for trophies. Holding the current level isn't enough, he insisted: the aim is to go further and win new honours.

He named the Champions League, a third consecutive La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup among the season's main targets, and wants the team to mount a strong challenge for the Copa del Rey too.

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Laporta praised former coaches Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernández for their work through the club's difficult spells. Hansi Flick, he argued, has built on those foundations, leading the team to two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup, as well as a Champions League semi-final.

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Those results have put Barcelona on the right path, he said. They don't mean the board's objectives have been fulfilled.

Flick strengthens competition

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Laporta also praised the way Flick manages the group. The German has instilled the idea that every player is an essential part of the team, even as he makes changes during matches.

The clarity of Flick's ideas and the way he handles his players give the sporting project stability, Laporta said, adding that a third consecutive La Liga title would be a historic achievement for the club.

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Yamal: an exceptional talent

Laporta described Yamal as a creative and exceptional player. Despite his young age, he has shown early maturity, and he has the technical quality to make the difference and combine with his teammates.

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Names who have the president's confidence

Laporta ran through several other Barcelona players. Alejandro Balde needs help to recover his enthusiasm and his form, he said. He also praised Gerard Martín's performances and was optimistic about Gabriel Jesus, who he believes can add something to the team not only with goals but through his movement and use of space.

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Brian Fariñas, he noted, has the tactical flexibility to play in several positions.

Fermín López has great physical strength, according to the president, who also praised Pedri. He then turned to Rodri's influence on his teammates, suggesting that his experience and credibility could help Marc Bernal develop and gain more experience.

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Deco to decide on transfers

Laporta didn't rule out Barcelona keeping the transfer window shut until next summer, but he left the final decision to sporting director Deco. He's happy with the current group and trusts the players already in the squad.

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Any future move would depend on the sporting management's assessment, he explained. The club want to keep the project stable and won't make changes without a clear need.

Laporta signed off by stressing his enthusiasm for the current team. The board have set big targets for the season, led by a Champions League challenge and the pursuit of a third consecutive La Liga title.