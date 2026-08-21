A tenfold increase: Barcelona decide to reward Hamza Abdelkarim

Barcelona have decided to reward their young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim after the levels he has shown recently, whether with the youth team or during pre-season with the first team. The move reflects the club's growing confidence in his abilities and his future at the Camp Nou fortress.

The Catalan club are preparing a significant improvement to the player's contract, which currently runs until 2029. They will raise his release clause enormously and hand him a pay rise to match his new standing within the team.

Barcelona double Hamza's release clause

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Barcelona plan to raise the release clause in Hamza Abdelkarim's contract from 15 million euros to 150 million euros. The huge jump reflects the club's desire to protect one of their most prominent rising talents.

Expect the move to coincide with a salary increase for the Egyptian striker in line with his new release clause. Hamza would then hold a contract that reflects Barcelona's belief in his ability to become one of the team's key men in the present and the future.

Just 18 years old, Abdelkarim has caught the eye with the traits of an out-and-out "number 9", a clear scoring instinct and the physical qualities that have earned him the interest of the coaching staff and the sporting management.

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A winning deal for Barcelona

Hamza joined Barcelona last season on loan from Egypt's Al Ahly. The Catalan club then activated the permanent purchase clause during the summer, with the player signing a contract that runs until 2029.

Al Ahly received 1.5 million euros on a fixed basis, plus an additional 5 million euros linked to the goals the player scores.

After featuring for Egypt at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Hamza returned to join Barcelona's first-team training directly.

Pre-season in England proved an important turning point for the Egyptian striker. He scored twice in his first match against Birmingham, kept his brilliance going against Basel and then delivered again in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Hamza scored during the Joan Gamper Trophy but refused to celebrate out of respect for his former club, all while confirming his strong scoring presence. He finished pre-season as Barcelona's top scorer.

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Hamza knocks on the door of an official appearance

Hamza Abdelkarim's chance of a first official appearance for Barcelona in La Liga looks strong when the team face Elche on Sunday.

The Egyptian striker is expected to be in the squad, with a chance of some minutes, after coach Hansi Flick started him in a number of pre-season matches.

Starting the opening game of the La Liga campaign may prove difficult, but his presence in the squad seems likely, especially as his abilities could make him an influential attacking card to introduce at any moment.

At 18, Hamza already boasts striking physical strength and a distinctive knack for finishing attacks on the first touch, particularly with his left foot. Those factors make him a prospect capable of writing a long career in a Barcelona shirt.

Room to grow within the first team is there for the taking. Barcelona do not currently have an out-and-out "number 9" following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, which gives Hamza greater space to prove himself and keep developing alongside the first team's stars.