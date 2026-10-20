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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A technical analyst to an Al-Ahly star: you have become an obvious weak point in front of opponents and the fans

Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
A. Al-Sanbi
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Recurring mistakes in matches

Technical analyst Imad Al-Salmi has called on Al-Ahli goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi to sharpen his handling of long-range shots.

Al-Sanbi had just conceded from outside the penalty area against Al-Feiha in the Roshn League, a game Al-Ahli edged 3-2.

The win lifted Al-Ahli to 18 points and fourth in the table. Al-Feiha stayed stuck on 7 points in fourteenth.

Speaking on the programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", Al-Salmi said: "Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi plays for a big club like Al-Ahli, so why do we find him conceding goals in the same manner every 3 days, while he just watches on?"

He added: "All opponents have started focusing on shooting from outside the penalty area against Al-Sanbi, whether from set pieces or in open play."

His verdict was blunt. "The worst thing is to play for a big club like Al-Ahli and be a clear weak point for your opponents and for your own fans. This matter must be developed."

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