Rodri lit up the 2026 World Cup with Spain, walking away with the tournament's best player award. Now the 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner faces a future that has gripped the whole of Spain, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain locked in a fierce three-way scrap for his signature.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Manchester City want 80 million euros to let their Spanish star leave, despite just one year remaining on a contract that expires in the summer of 2027. City are cashing in on that stellar World Cup showing to squeeze out every penny.

Barcelona and Paris enter the race, with Real waiting

Things moved fast over the weekend. French channel RMC Sport reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have officially joined the chase for Rodri, having previously been linked with Real Madrid alone.

Italian expert Fabrizio Romano suggested Paris's interest is a direct response to Real Madrid following the Diomande transfer. The Spanish media, meanwhile, remain split over the royal club's true intentions. Some see Real as genuinely committed to the deal, others believe it is the player himself pushing for the move.

City prepare for all scenarios

Strong European interest has not stopped Manchester City acting. They have started work on extending Rodri's contract with a bumper salary offer, yet they are also bracing for his exit. Several midfield alternatives are on their radar, among them Barcelona's rising star Marc Bernal.

The final call belongs to Rodri. Stay in Manchester on a huge wage, return to the Spanish league, or take on a fresh challenge at Paris Saint-Germain: it is a choice that could shape one of the summer's biggest deals.