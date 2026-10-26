The reactions kept coming after Real Madrid's Clasico win over their old rivals Barcelona on Sunday, a triumph earned on enemy soil. One response caught the eye above all others: that of former Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Real edged Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the Spanish league season at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Never shy on social media, Casillas took to his official "X" account to share a message with his followers once the final whistle confirmed the result.

Casillas wrote: "There is still a league title that has not been decided yet. Real Madrid delivered a great performance, and Mourinho's tactics were excellent."

Those words from the former Real Madrid goalkeeper lit a fuse. Controversy spread fast across social media, and no wonder, given his famously tense relationship with Mourinho.

The bad blood, it seems, is water under the bridge. Casillas follows his old club from a distance these days and takes his joy when they win.







