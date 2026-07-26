Federico Chiesa has cut through the speculation over his Liverpool future with a clear message: he wants to stay. The Italy forward insists his focus is fixed on proving himself with the Reds this season, as Spanish manager Andoni Iraola begins his reign at Anfield.

Chiesa spoke after featuring in the first friendly under Iraola, a 4-2 win over Sunderland in which he scored one of Liverpool's goals to hand himself a morale boost at the start of the new era.

Other clubs are not on his mind, he confirmed, despite the reports linking him with a departure during the transfer window. "At the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool," the Italian told reporters. "I love the club, I love the fans, and I love everything."

Speaking in comments reported by the BBC, he added: "I am doing my best to get an opportunity here, and after that we will see what happens. At this moment, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool."

Two difficult seasons with the Reds

A full chance has eluded Chiesa since he arrived from Juventus in the summer of 2024 for 12.5 million pounds, on a contract running until the summer of 2028.

Across the past two seasons under Dutch manager Arne Slot, the 28-year-old started just one Premier League match. He scored five goals in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Chiesa had hinted at a possible exit last June if his situation dragged on. "If I don't achieve consistency in the Premier League, I will have to look for another destination," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

A fresh start with Iraola

Asked whether Iraola's arrival offered a new chance to revive his Liverpool career, Chiesa said every season brings a fresh opportunity, but that he would rather concentrate on the work on the pitch.

"I don't know, it's hard to say," he said. "Every start of the year is always a fresh start. Perhaps there have been too many fresh starts, but I don't care about that. I just try to give my best for this new manager."

The same mentality drove him last season, he explained. "Under Arne Slot too I was trying to give my best."

Chiesa admitted he felt he deserved a bigger role last season, though he stressed his full respect for the coaching staff's decisions.

"Last year, I felt I was ready to play a bigger role, but it depended on the manager and whether he wanted to involve me in the game or not," he said. "Of course I wanted to play more, but that is the reality."

He signed off: "The manager made his decision, and he had his tactical plans and his own decisions, and I have nothing to say about that. This is football. As for this year, let's say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager, and I have to focus on that."