A surprise development: Moussa Diaby out of Al-Ittihad

France winger Moussa Diaby is closer than ever to leaving Al-Ittihad this summer, after a sudden twist in his future.

Saudi journalist Majed Hood claims Germany's Bayer Leverkusen have opened rapid negotiations with Al-Ittihad to sign the forward in the ongoing summer market.

In a post on his personal X account, Hood explained that Diaby is very likely to leave the Tigers' fortress. Al-Ittihad have already begun hunting for a replacement.

Leverkusen first entered talks with Al-Ittihad over Diaby at the start of the summer window, but those negotiations largely stalled in recent weeks.

Diaby joined Al-Ittihad from England's Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, then starred as they lifted the Roshn League and King's Cup titles.

His level dropped sharply last season, though, and his name was linked with several clubs, most notably Inter Milan, before Leverkusen stepped in.

Now 27, Diaby would return to Leverkusen three years after leaving. He played for them between 2019 and 2023, moved to Aston Villa, then joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024.

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