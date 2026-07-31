A surprise comment from Trump on the Infantino "scandal"

US President Donald Trump has flatly denied holding any talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

The denial came at Camp David, when a journalist asked Trump directly whether he had discussed selling off part of the ownership of the world's most famous tournament. His answer was brief and decisive. "No", he said, offering nothing further.

FIFA launches a $20 billion project

FIFA unveiled the ambitious plan last Tuesday, setting up a subsidiary company worth around $20 billion to manage and organise the World Cup alongside the federation's other tournaments.

The scheme would see FIFA sell ownership stakes of up to 20% in the new company to external investors. It's an unprecedented move designed to pour huge investment into football.

A close relationship between Trump and Infantino

Trump enjoys a strong relationship with the FIFA President, one built up after the United States staged the World Cup this summer and the Club World Cup the summer before. That closeness has led many to question America's role in the new project.

Trump's son-in-law leads the group of investors

Then came the striking twist. FIFA revealed that an investment firm founded by Joshua Kushner, younger brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is likely to lead the group of potential investors in the massive deal.

That revelation throws up major questions over how deeply the US administration is tangled up in the deal, even with Trump denying any direct talks with Infantino.