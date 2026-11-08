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imago-sport-1077618859.jpgABACAPRESS
Hussein Hamdy
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A sudden stoppage disrupts the African Super Cup match

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs USM Alger
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
USM Alger
CAF Super Cup
South Africa
Algeria

Will the match be completed?

The African Super Cup final between Algeria's USM Alger and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns was halted after the first half.

Rainfall at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria disrupted the start of the second half.

USM Alger led 2-1 at the break in a contest that burst into life early.

Zakaria Draoui opened the scoring for the Algerian side in the fourth minute. Tebogo Mokoena levelled for Sundowns, before Saadi Radouani restored USM Alger's lead.

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With the pitch waterlogged, officials suspended play after the break, unable to resume until they could confirm the surface was safe for the players.

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