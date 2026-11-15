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José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has received bad news, after his player Bernardo Silva was forced to leave the Portugal national team camp, following his medical assessment, and will therefore miss the match against Wales.

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The newspaper Sport report that the Portuguese Football Federation have released Bernardo Silva from the current camp. A statement confirmed the decision came from the health and performance department, which ruled him unfit to take part.

The news follows Portugal's heavy 4-1 defeat to Denmark in Braga on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva began the match on the bench before coming on in the 79th minute for Bruno Fernandes. A few minutes were all he needed. The Portugal captain scored his side's only goal, deep in stoppage time.

Once the final whistle blew, Silva stayed out on the pitch and ran through some drills on his own, seemingly testing his physical condition. Hours later, the medical assessment confirmed he could not continue in the camp.

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He now returns to Real Madrid, where he will await news on the severity of the injury.

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Losing Silva is a fresh setback for José Mourinho, who had made the Portuguese a key figure in Real Madrid's midfield.

The former Manchester City man had nailed down a starting spot after the plan Mourinho used in the Clasico against Barcelona paid off. Real Madrid won that one 2-1.

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Pairing Silva with Aurelien Tchouameni in a double pivot helped the Royal Club blunt Barcelona's threat through the middle, close the spaces between the lines and ramp up the pressing. Hansi Flick's players struggled to circulate the ball.

With the plan delivering, Mourinho stuck with it. Silva started the three matches that followed the Clasico, and the Royal Club won all of them.

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That left Real Madrid with a flawless record going into the international break: eight straight wins across La Liga and the Champions League.

Silva is not the only midfield worry, either. Tchouameni also picked up a physical problem, pulling out of the France camp after he failed to finish training last Tuesday. He felt pain in his right adductor, the same area that troubled him at last summer's World Cup.

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So Mourinho finds both the men who gave his midfield balance and solidity back from international duty carrying knocks.

Sport concluded: "It is a double blow for the Portuguese coach, who found in the Bernardo Silva and Tchouaméni partnership one of the secrets of the good level Real Madrid has shown recently, but he is now awaiting developments in the players' physical condition, before competitions resume once again."