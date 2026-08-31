A stunning surprise: Al-Ittihad considering the return of Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby's future has taken a surprising twist that could turn the whole deal on its head. The France winger's move from Al-Ittihad to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen has stalled over the past few hours, and a return to the ranks of "the Dean" this season now looks a strong possibility.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ittihad will settle Diaby's future within the next 24 hours, with no final agreement yet reached on his switch to Leverkusen.

According to the same source, keeping Diaby has become the likelier outcome. The negotiations have stalled short of a final agreement, a snag that threatens to kill the deal and keep the French winger with "the Tigers".

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Diaby had been on the brink of a return to the German top flight through Bayer Leverkusen. Then obstacles surfaced in the final hours and stopped the move dead, leaving his future in limbo until the outstanding details between all parties are ironed out.

A decisive call now awaits Al-Ittihad. Within hours they must either push the Leverkusen transfer over the line or hold on to Diaby and use him in this season's competitions.

If no final agreement lands, Diaby could work his way back into the coaching staff's plans. He remains under contract at the club and his transfer file has not yet officially closed.

The knock-on effects reach Japan's Ritsu Doan too. His move to Al-Ittihad hinges on Diaby's file being closed, which makes the coming hours crucial in shaping "the Dean's" squad for the season.

Diaby's departure to Bayer Leverkusen is no longer the certainty it once appeared. A return to Al-Ittihad colours is now firmly on the table, and the fans await the verdict due within the next 24 hours to settle the French winger's future.