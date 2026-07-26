Real Madrid are closing in on one of their standout summer signings, agreeing a deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande. But Jose Mourinho has received unwelcome news. One of his players has suffered an injury that will keep him off the pitch for several weeks, complicating the Portuguese coach's start to preparations for the new season.

Diomande, the Leipzig star, is now on the brink of a move to the Bernabeu after the Spanish club finalised every detail of the deal.

According to press reports, Madrid are set to announce the signing officially tomorrow, Monday, as they bolster the squad ahead of the 2026-2027 campaign.

The setback came from elsewhere. Fabrizio Romano, the transfer market expert, revealed that Real Madrid's Thiago Pitarch had picked up a knee injury during his first training session with the team.

Romano said: "Thiago Pitarch will be out for six weeks, after suffering a knee injury during his first training session with Real Madrid."

He added: "Projections indicate that the player will be sidelined until the start of September, following the injury he sustained in the team's training."

Madrid had already kicked off their build-up to the 2026-2027 season with a first friendly under Mourinho, facing Alcorcon at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. The game was played behind closed doors as part of the club's preparation programme for the coming campaign.