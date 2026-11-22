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Manchester United's players have been warned about the gruelling physical training that new manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to impose, after he has already begun making immediate changes to the way the squad works, insisting that what they have seen in training so far is only the beginning.

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Manchester United's players have been warned to brace themselves for gruelling physical work under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. He has already made immediate changes to the way the squad works, and insists what they've seen in training so far is only the beginning.

Pochettino, 54, has taken on the job of dragging Manchester United out of crisis after a disastrous start to the season left them in the relegation zone. His first match in charge is away at Liverpool next Sunday.

Before this round of fixtures got under way, United ranked 19th in the Premier League for total distance covered this season and 17th for high-speed running. They were also 19th for average top speed.

The Argentinian stressed at his press conference on Friday that "numbers are about the context in which they are read". Even so, United's figures make for genuinely worrying reading.

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Pochettino has overseen three days of training so far. Each session has reportedly been tougher and longer than anything the players faced when Michael Carrick was in charge.

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The real work, though, isn't expected to start until after the trip to Liverpool.

A source told British newspaper The Sun: "Pochettino has brought an immediate increase in the tempo and intensity of training in every area, with the players training harder and for longer, and they have already noticed the difference."

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The source added: "But his main aim so far has been to introduce some of his tactical ideas to the team before the match, so although the players feel the increased workload and the demands placed on them, the message they have received is that the real work has not started yet."

And they warned: "It will be interesting to see what happens. Either the players accept these changes and respond to them, or they reject them, and then things could turn into another disaster."

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Pochettino is known for being strict about making his players run and work hard on the pitch, so United's squad will need to be ready for a heavy physical load.

Time is tight, mind. The former United States head coach won't get long on the training ground, with Manchester United playing five matches in the next 21 days.

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Despite that, Pochettino will do everything he can to get the group to the highest level of physical readiness.

Addressing the stats at his press conference, he said: "If you don't put the numbers in their proper context, I think talking about them is very dangerous, and it is easy to manipulate these numbers."

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He went on: "But it is true that I have to be honest. Sometimes the numbers reveal things that you can then notice on the pitch, but we will focus hard on trying to improve our data and our numbers in every area of the pitch."

He concluded: "Of course, we are not here to point fingers or criticise what has happened, but to build something with our players and the club, and to try to deliver the performances required and win matches."