Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Ecuadorian Football Federation has announced an eight-year ban for player John Perlaza after he was involved in an assault on a member of the refereeing team during a third-tier league match. He threw a stone that injured assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Núñez, in an incident that provoked widespread reaction within the sporting community.

Advertisement

The incident happened on 17 October, when Ciudad de Yantzaza met Río Aguarico in Ecuador's third tier. In the closing moments, a stone thrown towards the assistant referee struck and injured him. The game was halted and wasn't completed in the normal way.

It was the sixth minute of stoppage time when the stone hit assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Núñez. Match officials and the relevant authorities stepped in, concerned by how badly he'd been hurt while doing his job on the pitch.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation revealed in an official statement that the injury was serious and required surgery. The assistant referee also faces a period of recovery and rehabilitation of up to 60 days, a measure of the damage the assault caused.

After investigating the circumstances, the federation's disciplinary committee held John Perlaza responsible for the physical assault on a match official. It banned him from all football-related activity for eight years, with the sanction running until 19 October 2034.

Advertisement Advertisement

The punishment may not stop at Ecuador's borders. The national federation plans to write to world governing body FIFA asking for the sanction to be extended worldwide. If the decision's scope is widened, Perlaza could be barred from football outside his country too.

Related Topics

The club didn't escape either. The Ecuadorian federation fined Ciudad de Yantzaza $2,000 and ordered them to pay a further $4,369.73 to cover the assistant referee's medical treatment, making the club shoulder part of the financial cost of the incident.

Ciudad de Yantzaza had moved quickly, issuing an official statement on 20 October, three days after the incident. The club apologised to the refereeing team and the supporters, and rejected all forms of violence linked to sporting competition, whether inside or outside stadiums.

Advertisement

Football must remain a space founded on respect, coexistence and fair play, the club insisted, adding that what happened went against the principles it seeks to uphold. It also said it had dismissed the person responsible as soon as he was identified, and that he was no longer part of the club.

The sanctions show the Ecuadorian federation taking a hard line on assaults on referees, particularly when they cause serious injuries requiring surgery and a lengthy absence from work. Beyond the player's ban, it has handed out fines and asked FIFA to apply the sanction internationally.

Advertisement

Referee safety is back in the spotlight. A third-tier league match turned into a serious assault, leaving a member of the refereeing team injured and the player responsible facing an eight-year ban. Unless there are new developments over the decision or the scope of its application, Perlaza's ban will expire at the end of 2034.