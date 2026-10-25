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Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

A special mission for Real Madrid's duo hours before the Clasico kicks off

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Eder Militao
Y. Diomande
Spain
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire

A fiery summit

Real Madrid handed first-team players a special task hours before Sunday evening's Clasico against Barcelona, part of this weekend's Spanish league fixtures.

Barcelona sit top of the Spanish league table with 27 points. Real Madrid are third with 21.

 According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Yan Diomande and Eder Militao joined a meeting with fans at Real Madrid's hotel.

 Supporters grabbed photos and autographs from the pair just hours before the Clasico.

The season still has a long way to run, but Barcelona have the chance to stretch their lead. That turns this Clasico into a final for Real Madrid, who are teetering on the brink and badly need the points to force their way back into the title race.

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