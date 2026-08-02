A Spanish rival threatens Ounahi's move to Barcelona

Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi is back on Barcelona's radar. Frenkie de Jong could be sidelined for several months through injury, while Marc Casadó may leave in the current transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona are weighing up every scenario. The club keep a list of players earmarked for various positions in case of an emergency.

De Jong's injury, which could keep him off the pitch for several months, may push Barcelona towards a low-cost deal at the Spotify Camp Nou to plug the gap in midfield.

Casadó's possible exit this window would only sharpen that need.

That is where Ounahi, 26, enters the frame.

The Catalan club are studying a move for the Moroccan midfielder, and the timing works in their favour. Girona's relegation means he could leave for around 10 million euros, a fee Barcelona can comfortably absorb, especially if they sell Casadó for 40 million euros.

Barcelona's management will have to fend off strong competition. Real Betis have shown decisive interest and stand ready to pay a hefty sum to seal the deal.

The former Olympique Marseille man wants his future sorted quickly, which makes next week decisive in shaping his next destination.

His name first surfaced at the Catalan club in late 2022 and early 2023, on the back of his outstanding displays for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.