Spanish journalist Dani Senabre has launched a scathing attack on Real Madrid star Raul Asencio, demanding the Merengue board sack the player at once.

Asencio was convicted of an offence against road safety for drink-driving. He was fined and had his licence withdrawn for eight months.

Sport newspaper carried Senabre's comments from his appearance on the Rubénmartinweb programme, where he made no secret of his fury at Asencio's conduct.

Senabre said: "If it were up to me, this player would not wear the Real Madrid shirt again, that is completely clear."

The Spanish journalist argued that the incident was serious enough to have caused a tragic accident, and that the punishment must match the gravity of what happened.

He stressed: "He would never play for my team again. I would remove him from the team. I take such matters seriously. The person who exceeds the permitted alcohol limit by four times, yes, he is driving recklessly."

He noted: "Driving in this way makes him, potentially, a killing machine, but fortunately he did not come across anyone in his path. If I were in Florentino Perez's place, he would not play again."

He explained: "The matter is also easy, because he is not your team's star as is the case with Mbappe, although everyone should be treated equally, and it would be different, but Asencio has previous record."

He concluded: "Asencio is damaging Real Madrid's image. There are companies that dismiss employees over a single tweet, or over the way they dress."

Real Madrid have opened a disciplinary file against Asencio over the incident, in line with the club's internal regulations.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums