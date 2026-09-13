Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga after beating Rayo Vallecano 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho's side dominated long spells of the game and punished early mistakes to all but settle it before the break, going in 3-0 ahead.

The half-time interval did the Whites no favours. They started the second half poorly, and Rayo Vallecano pounced to pull a goal back. For several minutes the hosts simply surrendered the ball to their opponents. Victory or not, that spell drew criticism from some analysts.

Madrid closed out a 4-1 win with 56% of possession, yet Rayo Vallecano had done enough to cause real concern.

Speaking on Cadena COPE radio, commentator Poli Rincon hammered the point home, and made no effort to hide his anger.

Sport newspaper published Rincon's remarks, where he said: "Mourinho sees that the team collapsed in the 64th minute, and that Rayo Vallecano, as Inter Milan did before, became the one in control."

He added: "Real Madrid do not play football, and Mourinho does not want to play football."

Poli Rincon stressed: "Mourinho does not want to have possession of the ball. I do not like this matter. We will win the match and we will be supporters of results, but what I am seeing I do not like."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums