Barcelona spent the night in Istanbul after their emphatic 4-1 win over Galatasaray yesterday, Tuesday, in the second round of the league phase of the Champions League.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Blaugrana fly home early this Wednesday afternoon to turn their attention to a run of fixtures that builds towards the Clasico on 25 October at the Camp Nou.

German coach Hansi Flick had penned in a training and recovery session at the Turkish club's training ground, but after the way the match went, the German coach scrapped it to give his players more rest.

Instead, the squad did nothing more than recovery work in the gym at the team hotel. Heavy rain lashed the city all night, which only proved Flick right.

Training resumes on Thursday morning as the Catalans get ready for their La Liga trip to Real Betis at La Cartuja on Saturday 17 October.

Another session follows on Sunday before Barcelona head to Paris on Monday for their third match of the league phase of the Champions League, against Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October.

Flick wants to get back straight away. His players need to shake off a long trip and settle in comfortably ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday 25 October.



