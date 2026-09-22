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A single footballer: Mbappé picks four guests for his dream dinner and warns them!

K. Mbappe
C. Ronaldo
Real Madrid
France
Portugal
Spain

The French star speaks away from football

Kylian Mbappé has named the four stars he would love to share a dinner table with, and topping the list is his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid legend and current captain of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.

The France and Real Madrid forward is currently with Les Bleus under new coach Zinedine Zidane, having finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to The Athletic on Tuesday, Mbappé fielded plenty of questions about his career before turning to the subject of his dream dinner.

Asked to pick the stars he would want at the table, the Real Madrid man reeled off four names, according to French outlet "Foot Mercato": Michael Jordan, the basketball legend, tennis great Serena Williams, singer Rihanna and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

He had a warning for his guests, though. Cooking is not his forte. "I don't cook. If I start, everyone will rush back home. Maybe we order something?" the France captain joked.

"Michael Jordan is a source of inspiration for me," he added. "I met him once and I would like to see him more to discuss his career. Cristiano Ronaldo was my idol, and now he is my friend, and I love spending time with him so he can give me advice and support me, and he knows I will always support him. Serena Williams, because I want to draw a lot of inspiration from her in a sport I admire. And maybe Rihanna later. I love Rihanna."

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