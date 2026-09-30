Pep Guardiola has sent a message of support to Manchester City's players, staff and fans after an independent commission found the club guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

The commission concluded that between 2009-10 and 2017-18, Manchester City entered into "sham" contracts with a number of its commercial partners as part of a "disguised funding scheme" to artificially inflate the club's revenues by £830 million.

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City continue to deny any wrongdoing. Chief executive Ferran Soriano branded the proceedings a "Premier League conspiracy theory" in a video message to the players and staff.

The club will appeal, and it has until Friday 2 October to do so.

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday afternoon that Guardiola, City's manager between 2016 and 2026, had posted a message of support on social media. It read: "I want every Manchester City fan around the world to know that I am here; more than ever."

The Spanish coach, who left the club at the end of last season, added: "I have always been, and will always be, a supporter of my club, its owner, its chairman, Ferran (Soriano), the players, the staff, Enzo Maresca, and you: our special fans."

He signed off: "Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."