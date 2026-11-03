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TOPSHOT-FBL-CAF-C1-PYRAMIDS-SUNDOWNSAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

A shocking figure keeps the former Pyramids coach away from Maghreb de Fès

K. Jurcic
MAS Fes vs FUS Rabat
MAS Fes
FUS Rabat
Botola Pro
Pyramids FC vs MAS Fes
Pyramids FC
CAF Champions League
MAS Fes vs Al Hilal Omdurman
Al Hilal Omdurman
Pyramids FC vs El Dakhleya
El Dakhleya
Cup
Al Ahly SC vs Pyramids FC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
Croatia
Morocco
Egypt

Collapse of Jurečič's negotiations with the Moroccan league champions

Talks between Maghreb de Fès and Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic have collapsed over his steep financial demands. The former Pyramids boss will not be taking charge, and the club must now look elsewhere for a new man to lead the team.

Maghreb de Fès had opened negotiations with Jurcic to take over from Portuguese coach Rui Almeida, hoping to end the uncertainty over their technical staff and finally settle on a replacement.

According to Moroccan website "Al-Botola", the talks broke down after the Croatian insisted on a monthly salary of up to 125 million centimes, a figure meant to cover both his own wages and those of his assistants.

The club's board judged the demands too high for the budget set aside for the team, on top of the financial strain that pushing the deal through at that price would bring.

Officials tried to narrow the gap and find a compromise that would clear the way for a contract. It wasn't enough. The row over money killed the negotiations, and Maghreb de Fès are now forced to hunt for an alternative to lead the side in the period ahead.

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