Al-Nassr beat Abha 2-1 in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, but the win papered over a problem that is fast becoming impossible to ignore. The defence is leaking, and the numbers point to a worrying decline in Al-Nassr's ability to keep clean sheets.

For the fourth match running, Al-Nassr have conceded at least once. That trend exposes a defensive flaw demanding swift intervention from the technical staff under Australian boss Ange Postecoglou, with the team now struggling repeatedly to finish games without shipping a goal.

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Most alarming of all, the six goals conceded across those four matches came against a spread of opponents: two against Al-Ettifaq, two against Al-Ittihad, one against Al-Taawoun and another against Abha. This is not a one-off, nor a problem tied to a single rival.

The season had started far more solidly. Al-Nassr kept clean sheets in their opening two games against Al-Fateh and Al-Riyadh, but that resilience faded match by match. Conceding has become the norm of late, even in games the side goes on to win.

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The doubts stretch beyond the defenders. The goalkeeping spot has also seen upheaval this season, with Postecoglou turning to three different keepers: Brazilian Bento Matheus, Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi, the last of whom played only against Al-Ettifaq after Bento was sent off.

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Chopping and changing in the back line and in goal may well be one cause of the instability, yet the responsibility ultimately rests with the whole system. Al-Nassr need to be sturdier in dealing with transitions and attacks, rather than leaning forever on their attacking firepower to cover the mistakes at the back.

Should the slide continue, Al-Nassr could face far bigger trouble ahead, especially once the tougher fixtures against the heavyweights arrive, Al-Hilal chief among them and the other title rivals. Conceding regularly can prove costly in matches that leave no room for error.